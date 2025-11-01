Ultralight aircraft crashes near Tabriz Airport

According to Mehr News Agency, citing the airport’s public relations office, the incident occurred as an ultralight aircraft belonging to a local company attempted to land on runway 30L. The aircraft lost control and struck one of the adjacent airport buildings.

Airport officials confirmed that the solo pilot managed to exit the aircraft without injury, though the ultralight aircraft suffered damage.

Emergency response teams from the airport’s safety and fire department were immediately deployed to the scene of incident, establishing a safety perimeter, preventing fuel leakage, and performing necessary procedures.

The Civil Aviation Organization will announce the cause of the incident following a full technical investigation.

