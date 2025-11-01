  1. Iran
  2. Iran
Nov 1, 2025, 12:03 PM

Ultralight aircraft crashes near Tabriz Airport

Ultralight aircraft crashes near Tabriz Airport

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – An ultralight aircraft veered off course and collided with an airport-side building during landing at Tabriz Airport on Saturday morning, though the solo pilot escaped safely.

According to Mehr News Agency, citing the airport’s public relations office, the incident occurred as an ultralight aircraft belonging to a local company attempted to land on runway 30L. The aircraft lost control and struck one of the adjacent airport buildings.

Airport officials confirmed that the solo pilot managed to exit the aircraft without injury, though the ultralight aircraft suffered damage.

Emergency response teams from the airport’s safety and fire department were immediately deployed to the scene of incident, establishing a safety perimeter, preventing fuel leakage, and performing necessary procedures.

The Civil Aviation Organization will announce the cause of the incident following a full technical investigation.

Ultralight aircraft crashes near Tabriz Airport

MNA/6640905

News ID 238304

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News