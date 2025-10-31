Israeli forces bombard Al-Quneitra suburbs in south Syria

The Israeli military fired several artillery shells from the "Tel al-Ahmar" base towards the forests of the central countryside of Quneitra province in southern Syria, Al Mayadeen reported.

The Israeli aggressive act comes at a time when the head of the International Committee of Inquiry on Syria emphasized in the latest report that Israel has bombarded Damascus and southern Syria and displaced civilians.

He also called for taking measures to prevent Israel from carrying out such actions, warning that Syria's future was at risk and that the country needed urgent help.

The official called on the Syrian interim regime to take immediate measures to prevent the escalation of tensions in this Arab country, the report added.

MNA