  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 31, 2025, 3:30 PM

Israeli forces bombard Al-Quneitra suburbs in south Syria

Israeli forces bombard Al-Quneitra suburbs in south Syria

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – The local media in Syria on Friday reported that Israeli army targeted the forests of the central countryside of Al-Quneitra province in southern Syria with artillery.

The Israeli military fired several artillery shells from the "Tel al-Ahmar" base towards the forests of the central countryside of Quneitra province in southern Syria, Al Mayadeen reported.

The Israeli aggressive act comes at a time when the head of the International Committee of Inquiry on Syria emphasized in the latest report that Israel has bombarded Damascus and southern Syria and displaced civilians.

He also called for taking measures to prevent Israel from carrying out such actions, warning that Syria's future was at risk and that the country needed urgent help.

The official called on the Syrian interim regime to take immediate measures to prevent the escalation of tensions in this Arab country, the report added.

MNA

News ID 238280

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News