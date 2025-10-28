US military plane carrying weapons lands at Syria

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that a US cargo plane, together with an attack helicopter, landed at Kharab al-Jir Airport near the oil-rich town of Rmelan on Monday afternoon.

The Britain-based monitoring group, citing local sources, said the freighter was loaded with electronic devices, various types of ammunition, including heavy weapons, and a number of military personnel.

The observatory noted that the developments come amid attempts by the US-led military coalition purportedly formed to fight the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group to fortify and strengthen positions in northeastern Syria.

On October 21, another US cargo plane, accompanied by two military helicopters, landed at the same airport, carrying air defense systems and heavy weapons.

Approximately 2,000 troops from the US military are deployed in Syria, spread across several bases, with the majority situated in the northeastern part of the country.

Thomas Barrack, designated by President Donald Trump as the US ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria, stated in early June that the Pentagon aims to reduce its military presence in Syria, with only one base remaining operational.

During an interview with the Turkish broadcaster NTV on June 2, Barrack said the drawdown of troops and the closure of military bases represent a strategic realignment.

“What I can assure you is that our current Syria policy will not be close to the Syria policy of the last 100 years because none of these have worked,” he said at the time.

Former Syrian authorities consistently stated that the deployment of US forces and equipment in the northeastern flank of the country was meant to plunder natural resources.

In recent years, various footage has surfaced indicating that US occupation forces have utilized tankers to transport Syrian crude oil from the northern provinces of the country to their bases in northern Iraq, as part of Washington’s ongoing exploitation of Syria’s essential resources.

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged multiple times that American troops were present in the Arab nation due to its oil resources.

