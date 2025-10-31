Iran names Nov. 30th as day of trio islands

Gholamreza Basirnia, an official with Iran's Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution (SCCR) said that it was decided that November 30th be named as the national day of the trio islands in the Persian Gulf Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa.

Basirnia explained that November 30th coincides with the anniversary of the retaking of the three Persian Gulf islands from the British occupiers by the Iranian Army Navy in 1971 .

He said that also in the SCCR's recent meeting, "November 12th, which coincides with the anniversary of the martyrdom of IRGC Major General Hassan Tehrani Moghadam in 2011, and also in order to pay tribute to the great martyrs of Iran's aerospace and missile industry, such as Major General Hassan Tehrani Moghadam and Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, was named as 'National Aerospace Day.'"

