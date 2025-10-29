PMF dismantles ISIL-affiliated terrorist cell in Iraq's Anbar

A security source in Anbar confirmed that PMF forces successfully located and dismantled a terrorist cell composed of remnants of the ISIL terrorist group.

The operation was carried out following precise intelligence on the group’s movements. The cell had planned to conduct terrorist attacks aimed at undermining Iraq’s security and stability.

The source added that PMF units continue their counterterrorism operations across the country to eliminate remaining ISIL elements and ensure lasting security.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over the ISIL terrorist group after three years of fighting with this group.

Despite the Iraqi declaration of victory over ISIL, remnants of ISIL terrorists are still active in some areas of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, Anbar, and Baghdad provinces.

