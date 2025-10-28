NATO expansion does not stop for a minute despite all pledges

Speaking at the International Conference on Eurasian Security in Minsk, he stated, "NATO expansion has not halted for a single moment, despite promises made to Soviet leaders that the alliance would not move even an inch eastward. Moreover, this ongoing expansion flagrantly disregards the highest-level commitments within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which stipulate not to bolster one’s own security at the expense of others or pursue regional and global dominance."

As Lavrov emphasized, Russia sees that the overwhelming majority of NATO and EU countries refuse to acknowledge the reality that Western dominance has ended and a new historical era has dawned, TASS reported.

"This marks a fundamental difference between them and Russia, our CIS partners, China, India, Iran, the DPRK, and other Eurasian states, who are convinced that the key to our continent's stability and prosperity lies in strict respect for the principles of sovereign equality and the indivisibility of security for all, not just the select few who place themselves above the law and morality. It is not Russia’s or our allies’ fault that international arms control agreements have been systematically undermined and ultimately abandoned in recent years," Lavrov concluded.

MA/PR