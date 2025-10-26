Russia successfully tested 'Burevestnik' Nuclear Missille

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov told Putin the test took place on Tuesday, with the missile flying 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) over the course of about 15 hours.

“It is truly a unique weapon, one that no other country in the world possesses,” Putin said during a visit to one of the command centers of the Russian joint group of forces.

The Burevestnik, part of Russia's advanced weapons program which NATO designates as SSC-X-9 Skyfall, made headlines in 2019 after a failed test led to a deadly recovery mission in the Arctic.

MNA/