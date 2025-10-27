  1. Politics
Oct 27, 2025, 4:45 PM

BRICS capitals cooperation agreement signed in Moscow

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – A cooperation agreement between the BRICS member states' capitals and metropolises was signed Monday in Moscow with participation pf senior city managers and parliamentary officials from the BRICS member countries.

Mehdi Chamran, the head of the Islamic Council of Tehran, who traveled to Moscow at the head of a delegation to participate in the BRICS Mayors' Summit, said at the signing ceremony of the agreement: "I am happy that we are signing this historic agreement, which rejects the unilateralism adopted by the United States and the West."

The Tehran City Council's chairman referred to the June 12-day US-Israeli imposed war on Iran, "This war, which was imposed on the Iranian people by the United States and the Zionist regime, was a test of urban life and resilience in critical conditions."

Chamran considered the signing of the agreement between BRICS cities a collective move for convergence and further development of cooperation.

