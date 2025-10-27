BRICS capitals cooperation agreement signed in Moscow

Mehdi Chamran, the head of the Islamic Council of Tehran, who traveled to Moscow at the head of a delegation to participate in the BRICS Mayors' Summit, said at the signing ceremony of the agreement: "I am happy that we are signing this historic agreement, which rejects the unilateralism adopted by the United States and the West."

The Tehran City Council's chairman referred to the June 12-day US-Israeli imposed war on Iran, "This war, which was imposed on the Iranian people by the United States and the Zionist regime, was a test of urban life and resilience in critical conditions."

Chamran considered the signing of the agreement between BRICS cities a collective move for convergence and further development of cooperation.

MNA