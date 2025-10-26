Gharibabadi visits Afghanistan for talks on water share

Gharibabadi made the revelation in an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) upon arrival in Kabul with a delegation on Sunday, saying his trip is part of Tehran’s regional policy and in line with expanding bilateral cooperation.

The senior Iranian diplomat stressed that his meetings with Afghan ministers and officials would specifically focus on water, border, and judicial issues and that there are opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in these areas.

Iran and Afghanistan have longstanding tensions over Helmand River water rights, the management of shared borders, and the issue of Afghan nationals illegally residing in Iran.

Welcoming the Iranian delegation, the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan’s acting government emphasized the importance of high-level visits between the two neighboring countries.

Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed optimism that Iran and Afghanistan, with a common history from the distant past, would boost cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Later in the day, Gharibabadi met and held talks with Shamsuddin Shariati, the head of supervision and implementation of decrees and orders. They exchanged views on legal and judicial cooperation between the two countries.

In the meeting, understandings were also reached on the transfer of convicts and extradition of criminals, as well as on the consular rights of Iranian citizens held in Afghan prisons.

