Iran, Afghanistan discuss extradition of convicts: Dep. FM

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi met and held talks with Head of General Directorate of Supervision and Follow up of Decrees and Orders of Afghanistan Mawlawi Shamsuddin Shariati to discuss the legal and judicial cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the transfer and extradition of convicts and also investigating into the consular rights of imprisoned Iranian nationals.

