Ghalibaf says Oct. 7 op. was drawn and done by Hamas

"Hamas is a an emancipatory group based on Islamic and Quranic culture that fights to liberate the occupied Palestinian territory from the occupiers. The idea that Hamas seeks chaos is completely wrong," the Iranian speaker said in interview with Iranian TV recently.

He added that "Hamas acted on its own and with a completely secretive design in the October 7 operation, and even Hezbollah and Iran were not aware of it. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also confirmed this."

