Israel attack on Doha puts all regional agreements at risk

In a press briefing held in New York, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari stated that “an Israeli attack on Doha constitutes an attack on sovereignty, mediation efforts, and the pursuit of peace.”

Al-Ansari emphasized that the recent Arab-Islamic summit underscored how such actions by Israel threaten to undermine regional agreements and stability.

“We are working closely with the United States to ensure that such an attack on Doha is never repeated,” he said.

Expressing frustration over what he described as the international community's failure to take meaningful action in the face of escalating conflicts, Al-Ansari reiterated Qatar’s unwavering belief in mediation and diplomacy.

“Qatar is committed to peace and dialogue. The targeting of Doha only highlights the crucial role mediators play in resolving conflicts. Mediation remains central to our foreign policy and peacebuilding efforts,” he added.

