Somalia’s Crisis Among the World’s Most Severe

The cumulative effect of both violence and climate shocks continues to drive displacement, destroy livelihoods, leaving millions of people in urgent need of assistance.

In recent years, the increased frequency and severity of these shocks have left large segments of the population in prolonged states of risk and vulnerability. Many communities initially displaced by drought or conflict, have been displaced a second or third time by floods or renewed violence. These repeated displacements have left many and in need of shelter, food, health, protection and livelihoods support.

In 2024, conflict was the main driver of internal displacement, accounting for 53 per cent of the 477,000 displacements recorded between January and November 2024. Overall, 3.5 million remain displaced across Somalia.

