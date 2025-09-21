US bases protect Israeli regime, not Arab states

In a speech on the anniversary of the “September 21 Revolution,” Al-Mashat said, “The American bases in the region are to protect the Israeli enemy, not for you as some imagine; rather, they are against you,” referring to the threat these bases pose from his perspective.

Al-Mashat affirmed that Yemen “expresses the will of its people every day through the strikes of its armed forces deep to the usurping entity,” stressing that “these pure bloods will not be shed in vain, for they are in the path of God and in support of our brothers in Palestine.”

He reiterated that “the Yemeni armed forces will carry out the harshest strikes on the criminal Zionist entity,” in continuation of the military escalation witnessed in the region.

Al-Mashat warned leaders of Arab countries that “the Zionist aggression against Qatar was a clear message to all that the role awaits them,” emphasizing that “the enemy acknowledges nothing but the language of force, no matter how much the heads are buried in the dirt.”

MNA/