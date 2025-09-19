  1. Sports
Iran earns 4th win in 2025 Asian U-17 Handball Championship

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Iran defeated Kuwait 35-30 at the 2025 Asian Men’s U-17 Handball Championship on Friday.

The Iranian boys are going to play Jordan and Qatar in Group II in the following days.

The competition is being held in Amman, Jordan, from September 15 to 24, 2025, Tehran Times reported. 

The championship marks the inaugural continental competition for the U-17 men’s category in Asia. It also serves as a qualification tournament for the 1st IHF Men’s U-17 Handball World Championship, scheduled to take place in Morocco from October 24 to November 1, 2025.

The top two teams from the Asian Championship will qualify for the World Championship.

