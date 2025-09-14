Yemeni forces launch new drone attack on Israel Ramon Airport

In a statement released on Sunday, the Israeli military said Yemeni forces had launched an unmanned aerial vehicle towards the Ramon Airport near the city of Eilat.

The army further asserted that its anti-air missile systems “intercepted” the drone, Press TV reported.

Hebrew-language media outlets said sirens were activated at Be’er Ora community settlement in the vicinity of the airport.

The development comes less than a week after the Yemeni military claimed responsibility for a series of drone strikes against Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, the Ramon Airport and a sensitive facility at Dimona city in the Negev desert, using three home-grown aircraft.

Spokesperson for the Yemeni military, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced in a televised statement on September 8 that the operation attained its desired objectives.

A day earlier, a Yemeni unmanned aerial vehicle had breached the airspace over the Israeli-occupied territories, penetrated Israeli air defenses, and struck its target at the Ramon Airport.

In response to the genocidal war on Gaza that commenced in October 2023, Yemeni forces implemented a strategic maritime blockade aimed at hindering the flow of military supplies to Israel, while calling on the international community to confront the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Simultaneously, they executed several missile and drone strikes on critical targets situated in the Israeli-occupied territories, showcasing their support for the Palestinians in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have clearly declared their intention to persist with their operations until Israel ceases its ground and aerial attacks on Gaza.

The Israeli war in Gaza has killed more than 64,800 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

