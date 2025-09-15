Yemeni drones hit Israel's Ramon Airport, military site

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni army and armed forces, announced that the Yemeni Air Force targeted positions inside the occupied territories with four drones.

He stated that three drones struck Ramon Airport in the Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) area, while a fourth drone hit a military site in the Negev region of occupied Palestine. According to Saree, all drones successfully reached their intended targets.

The spokesman stressed that the criminal aggression against the Yemeni people will never weaken their determination or break their steadfast will.

Saree reaffirmed that Yemen is fulfilling its religious, moral, and humanitarian duty and will bravely defend the Palestinian people. He declared that all attempts to undermine Yemen’s stance in support of the resistance will fail, just as they have in the past.

He further emphasized that enemy crimes against the Yemeni people will never diminish their resolve.

The attack highlights Yemen’s expanding role in the regional confrontation with Israel, portraying itself as a defender of Palestine and part of the wider resistance front. For months, Yemen has targeted Israeli-linked ports, airports, and shipping lanes in solidarity with Gaza, framing its actions as both a religious duty and a strategic deterrent.

The Yemeni leadership maintains that such strikes demonstrate resilience despite years of war and blockade, positioning Yemen as a committed actor in confronting the Israeli aggression and Western-backed crimes in the region.

MNA/6589693