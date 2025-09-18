UN inquiry confirms Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has strongly denounced the ongoing crimes of the Israeli regime in Gaza, citing a newly released report by the UN Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry.

Baghaei referred to a 72-page legal analysis issued by the commission, chaired by Navi Pillay, which concluded that Israeli authorities and security forces have acted with genocidal intent to destroy, in whole or in part, the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

"On 1st September, the UK's then Foreign Secretary David Lammy insisted, in a letter to the chair of the UK Parliament’s International Development Committee, that #Israel was not committing genocide; "as per the genocide convention, the crime of genocide only occurs where there is ‘specific intent to destroy in whole or in part a national, ethnic, racial or religious group’. The government has not concluded that Israel is acting with that intent.”, the letter read," the senior Iranian diplomat wrote on X.

"And now: The UN #HumanRights Council's mandated Commission of Inquiry led by Navi Pillay leaves no doubt as to nature of the ongoing cruelties and atrocities in #Gaza; it has determined through a 72-page legal analysis of the facts & figures that Israel has been committing #genocide in Gaza," he added.

"The Commission concludes that the Israeli authorities and Israeli security forces have had and continue to have the genocidal intent to destroy, in whole or in part, the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip."

He concluded by saying that the genocidal regime's enablers and apologists must shoulder their legal & moral responsibilities and stop active participation & complicity in the genocide of the Palestinian people.

MNA/