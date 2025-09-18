Turkish military may leave Syria after securing border

The issue of the presence of Turkish army units in Syria will be reviewed only after the border is fully secured, sources in the Turkish Defense Ministry told reporters, TASS reported.

"The Turkish Armed Forces are in Syria based on the right to self-defense under international law to ensure the security of our country and borders, combat terrorism, and prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor. The withdrawal of our troops from Syria is an issue that can only be reconsidered after our borders are completely secure and the terrorist threat is completely eliminated," the sources said in response to a question about how the current situation in Syria affects the status and duration of Turkish troops' deployment in northern regions.

MNA/