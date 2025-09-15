Russia rejects Romania’s protest over drone incident

Russian Ambassador to Romania Vladimir Lipayev has told TASS that he rejected the Romanian foreign ministry’s protest over the alleged violation of the country’s airspace by a Russian drone, slamming the incident as "another Kiev regime’s provocation."

"During the meeting at the Romanian foreign ministry, I received no concrete convincing answer to any the questions about the identification of the unmanned aerial vehicle that had allegedly entered Romania’s airspace," the diplomat said.

"Due to the lack of any objective evidence of the drone’s national identification, the protest was rejected as far-fetched and groundless. All the facts indicate that this was another provocation by the Kiev regime which fears an inevitable military failure and the subsequent responsibility for its crimes against both the Russia and Ukrainian peoples and is desperately seeking to involve other countries into a dangerous military venture against Russia," he emphasized.

Earlier on Sunday, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Romanian foreign ministry, which lodged a protest over the above mentioned incident that was described as a "violation of Romania’s sovereignty. The ministry demanded that measures be taken to avoid any recurrence of such incidents.

Romania's defense ministry said earlier that a Russian drone entered the country’s airspace and spent 50 minutes there before leaving it toward Ukraine. Two Romanian F-16 fighter jets and two German Eurofighter Typhoon were scrambled to monitor the aerial situation.

