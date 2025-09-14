Iran, Qatar FMs discuss various issues in Doha meeting

Araghchi, who traveled to Doha to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers of Islamic and Arab countries, met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani on the sidelines of the conference.

The Iranian minister emphasized Iran’s principled and resolute position in strongly condemning the Zionist regime’s recent military aggression against Qatar, and the need for the Islamic world to take effective and collective action to confront this regime’s warmongering against Islamic countries, stop the genocide in Gaza, and bring to justice and punish the leaders of the occupying regime.

While appreciating Iran’s principled and fraternal position in declaring support and solidarity with the people and government of Qatar, the Qatari Foreign Minister, for his part, emphasized the need for intensifying all-out efforts by Islamic and Arab countries to help the oppressed people of Palestine and confront the dangerous trend of Israel’s hegemony in the surrounding region.

The meeting also exchanged views on bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar and international developments, including the nuclear issue and Iran's continuous and responsible efforts in the diplomatic field.

MNA