US F-35 fighters spotted landing near Venezuela

Five US F-35 aircraft were seen landing in Puerto Rico on Saturday after President Donald Trump last week ordered 10 of the stealth fighters to join a military buildup in the Caribbean to counter drug cartels amid rising tensions with Venezuela, Report informs via Reuters.

The F-35s were seen landing at the former Roosevelt Roads military base in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, by Ricky Arduengo, a contract photographer working for Reuters. US helicopters and Osprey aircraft as well as other US transport aircraft and military personnel have been seen at the base in recent days.

The latest sightings come after a surprise visit to Puerto Rico this week by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth along with the top US general amid escalating tensions with Venezuela.

Asked about the aircraft, a Pentagon duty press officer said: "We have no force posture changes to announce currently."

Sources told Reuters last week that the Trump administration ordered the deployment of 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico to conduct operations against drug cartels.

MNA/