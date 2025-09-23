Turkey’s Erdogan says to discuss with Trump supplies of F-35

"Right now, we are going to negotiate on this again. We expect that the United States will also do what it needs to do - both about F-35s and also the issue of F-16s and their production, maintenance, etc.," Erdogan said, TASS reported.

Turkey was excluded from the F-35 development program in 2019, when it opted to purchase Russia’s S-400 air defense systems. Turkey used to produce some of the components, fuselage elements and some systems for US fighter jets at the issue.

The United States stated back then that Turkey's return to the program is possible only if it abandons Russia’s S-400 air defense systems.

MA/PR