Top Iranian security official to visit Saudi Arabia: report

According to Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV, the top security official of Iran Ali Larijani will travel to Saudi Arabia in the near future.
This item is being updated...
TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) will visit Saudi Arabia in the coming days, media in the region have reported.
According to Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV, the top security official of Iran Ali Larijani will travel to Saudi Arabia in the near future.
This item is being updated...
Your Comment