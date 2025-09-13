  1. Politics
Sep 13, 2025, 7:36 PM

Top Iranian security official to visit Saudi Arabia: report

Top Iranian security official to visit Saudi Arabia: report

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) will visit Saudi Arabia in the coming days, media in the region have reported.

According to Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV, the top security official of Iran Ali Larijani will travel to Saudi Arabia in the near future.

This item is being updated...

News ID 236412

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News