Nepal's Parliament dissolved, elections to be held in 2026

The house was dissolved with effect from 11 pm on September 12, 2025, according to a notice issued by the President's Office.

The President has also fixed March 21, 2026, as the date for holding the fresh Parliamentary elections, the notice said. Former Chief Justice Karki on Friday night became Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty after the K P Sharma Oli dispensation was forced to quit in the face of a nation-wide agitation triggered by a social media ban.

President Paudel administered the oath of office to Karki, 73, this evening, three days after Oli resigned from the prime minister's post following the worst unrest that the Himalayan nation has witnessed in decades.

Karki took the oath of office and secrecy from the President as per Article 80 of the Constitution of Nepal.

MNA/