Doha attack reveals a new level of Israel's criminality

“This cowardly crime only proves the evil and shamelessness of the Zionist entity, which is revealing to the world a new level of criminality and its disregard for all international laws and norms,” Hezbollah said.

It added that Israel is showing its “persistence” to violate the sovereignty of other countries “whenever and however it pleases”.

The group called on Arab and Muslim countries to pressure the US “through all means” to end its unconditional support for Israel.

Hezbollah is facing calls at home to disarm in accordance with a US proposal that includes promises that Israel would withdraw from areas it occupies in southern Lebanon and end its attacks against the country.

MNA