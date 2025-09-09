  1. Politics
Iran condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar's sovereignty

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has condemned Israeli strikes on Qatar as a “criminal, extremely dangerous & a blatant violation” of international law, which came in violation of Qatar's sovereignty.

Baghaei called the Israeli strike on Qatar a criminal, extremely dangerous and a blatant violation of international law and Qatar's sovereignty as well as the UN Charter.

“This extremely dangerous and criminal action is a gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”  Baghaei told national Iranian TV on Tuesday. 

The Iranian spokesman further warned that international inaction on Zionist regime’s crimes in Palestine & West Asia threatens all.

Israeli regime said that its fighter jets conducted aerial aggression on Hamas leadership in Doha. 

Israeli media channel 'Kann' said the terror operation in Doha was carried out with the help of US intelligence.

A senior Qatari official blasts Israel for conducting a strike on Hamas’s leaders on Qatari soil, saying it came as Doha was working to advance the hostage deal framework crafted last week by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

