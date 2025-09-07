Iran female athletes write to UN chief on Esfandiari release

Following the arrest of Mahdieh Esfandiari, an Iranian girl living in France by police on the charges of supporting the people of Gaza, 165 Iranian female and male athletes wrote a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and called on him for an end to the Iranian woman's illegal and inhumane detention in France.

“We, a group of female athletes, are deeply concerned following the illegal arrest of Ms. Mahdieh Esfandiari, an Iranian citizen by French authorities since February 28, 2025, and holding her in solitary confinement, severe physical restraints, and denial of access to the medical services.”

In the modern era, when humanity has reached the quantum frontiers of thought and technology, freedom of expression should not fall victim to the lobbying of those whose hands are stained with the blood of innocent children, the letter added.

In this letter, it was stipulated that Esfandiari spoke the truth openly, but the silence imposed on her is a symbol of a deep wound to the body of freedom of expression. Suppressing the voice of truth is not only an injustice to a human being, but also a betrayal of the values ​​that the United Nations and the international community claim to be upholding.

Addressing the UN chief, the Iranian female athletes wrote that France’s silence on this situation and its continued six-month detention is tantamount to complicity in oppression and legitimizing blatant deception. History will register such complicity with precision. The international community must be vigilant that recognition of Palestine is valuable and real when accompanied by honest action and resistance to oppression and injustice, not by restricting freedom of speech and expression.

On Sep. 3, the spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry strongly lashed out at the French government for obstructing the release of Esfandiari, who has been arbitrarily detained in France on baseless charges.

Baghaei said that France has repeatedly rejected proposed locations for Esfandiari’s release on bail under different pretexts.

Esfandiari was detained in France in February 2025 along with several others. The Iranian Embassy in Paris has remained in close contact with her and her legal representatives, with the most recent consular visit taking place on August 18.

A French court has recently rejected her request for conditional release, though her defense team is continuing efforts to secure her freedom.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office alleged that Esfandiari is being prosecuted on charges of “glorifying terrorism” and offenses related to social media activity.

