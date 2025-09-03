Iran criticizes France over obstacles in citizen’s release

Esmaeil Baghaei said on Wednesday that France has repeatedly rejected proposed locations for Esfandiari’s release on bail under different pretexts.

“At one stage, it was said that if a place in one of the cities of residence or near her detention spot was introduced, they (French officials) would cooperate for her release on bail. Several locations were proposed by her family, Ms. Esfandiari herself, and our embassy colleagues, but none were accepted by the French officials on various pretexts,” he stated.

According to her family and Iranian officials, the accusations are unfounded. Esfandiari’s only activity was posting content in a Telegram channel condemning crimes committed by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people.

Mahdieh Esfandiari was detained in France in February 2025 along with several others. The Iranian Embassy in Paris has remained in close contact with her and her legal representatives, with the most recent consular visit taking place on August 18.

A French court has recently rejected her request for conditional release, though her defense team is continuing efforts to secure her freedom.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office alleged that Esfandiari is being prosecuted on charges of “glorifying terrorism” and offenses related to social media activity.

