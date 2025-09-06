Iran demolishes Guam at 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification

Alireza Safari opened the scoring for the young Persians in the 43rd minute and Kasra Taheri completed a hat trick from 47th minute to 74th minute. With six minutes remaining, Saeid Saharkhizan made the scoreboard 5-0 at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mohammadjavad Hosseinnejad scored Iran’s sixth goal in the 90th minute.

Iran, who began the campaign with a 4-0 win over Hong Kong, will meet the UAE on Tuesday in their last game.

The 44 teams were divided into eleven groups of four teams. In each group, teams played each other once at a centralized venue.

The eleven group winners and the four best runners-up will qualify for the final tournament in Saudi Arabia.

MNA