  1. Sports
Sep 6, 2025, 8:13 PM

Iran demolishes Guam at 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification

Iran demolishes Guam at 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Iran defeated Guam 6-0 at the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification on Saturday.

Alireza Safari opened the scoring for the young Persians in the 43rd minute and Kasra Taheri completed a hat trick from 47th minute to 74th minute. With six minutes remaining, Saeid Saharkhizan made the scoreboard 5-0 at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mohammadjavad Hosseinnejad scored Iran’s sixth goal in the 90th minute.

Iran, who began the campaign with a 4-0 win over Hong Kong, will meet the UAE on Tuesday in their last game.

The 44 teams were divided into eleven groups of four teams. In each group, teams played each other once at a centralized venue.

The eleven group winners and the four best runners-up will qualify for the final tournament in Saudi Arabia.

MNA

News ID 236179

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News