Trump denies US is seeking regime change in Venezuela

“We're not talking about that,” Trump told reporters Friday when asked if the US was looking to oust Maduro—something that he attempted in his first term, local US media reported.

The Trump Administration says its military build-up in the Caribbean is aimed at stopping cartels smuggling drugs into the United States. The Pentagon took military action against what it claimed was a cartel target for the first time on Tuesday, killing 11 people in a boat it said had departed from Venezuela and was carrying drugs to the United States.

But Trump officials have increasingly accused Maduro of being in league with the cartels, raising fears that he may also be a target of the current campaign.

Maduro has accused the US of seeking "regime change through military threat". He has previously rejected the US allegations as false.

Maduro has said he would constitutionally declare a “republic in arms” if US forces deployed to Caribbean attacked the South American country.

MNA