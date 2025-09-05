South Sudan denies agreements to host displaced Palestinians

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the regime was talking to a number of countries to host Gazans displaced by the war, including South Sudan, which last month welcomed the deputy foreign minister Sharren Haskel.

The African country called the meeting “the highest-level engagement” with an Israeli official thus far.

However, Juba, which is itself struggling with a worrying uptick of violence, has denied reports that it would take Palestinians.

On Thursday, Philip Jada Natana, director general for bilateral relations, confirmed that a memorandum of understanding had been signed with Israel. However, he clarified that it was mainly aimed at “developing agricultural capacity, investment and mining”.

“There was no talk of resettling Palestinians in South Sudan,” he told reporters.

In a weekly briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Apuk Ayuel Mayen also clarified there was no deal with Washington over third-country migrants.

“There is no discussions on that and there is no deal that has been signed,” she said, emphasizing that the recent deportation of eight men from the United States, most of them from Asia and Latin America, to South Sudan in July was the result of “a single bilateral” engagement.

South Sudan has struggled to recover from a civil war that broke out after independence and ended in 2018, killing nearly 400,000 people and plunging pockets of the country into famine.

Analysts and diplomats warn that the youngest country in the world is on the brink of renewed civil war.

The plans for the forced displacement of Gaza’s population have drawn rejection from the Palestinians and international condemnation.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian resistance fighters waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Zionist entity in response to the regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed more than 64,231 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

