Iran envoy, British minister discuss security issues

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Iran envoy to London and the Deputy Home Secretary of the United Kingdom discussed ways to strengthen bilateral interaction with the aim of addressing security issues and resolving misunderstandings.

Iranian Ambassador to London Seyed Ali Mousavi met with the British Minister of State for Security Dan Jarvis.

They discussed ways and means of strengthening effective engagement, with the goal of addressing both sides' security affairs and resolving misunderstandings.

In this context, Ambassador Mousavi expressed concerns about the possibility of false flag operations aimed at undermining bilateral relations between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues, including consular and law enforcement matters.

