Iran envoy, British minister discuss security issues

Iranian Ambassador to London Seyed Ali Mousavi met with the British Minister of State for Security Dan Jarvis.

They discussed ways and means of strengthening effective engagement, with the goal of addressing both sides' security affairs and resolving misunderstandings.

In this context, Ambassador Mousavi expressed concerns about the possibility of false flag operations aimed at undermining bilateral relations between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues, including consular and law enforcement matters.

MNA/