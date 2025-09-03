Expediency Council continues to review CFT bill

The council’s meeting was attended by Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Amoli Larijani, members of the council, some of the Guardian Council’s members, representatives of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to review the bill on the accession of Iran to the International Convention on the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism (CFT).

In this session, report of the council’s joint commission was presented, and the Guardian Council's objections to Articles 8, 9, 10, and 11 of the bill were reviewed.

Back on May 28, the Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) bill was reviewed at the Expediency Discernment Council (EC) with the participation of heads of the legislative and judicial branches.

