Expediency Council starts reviewing CFT bill

The Expediency Discernment Council meeting was held on May 28, headed by Ayatollah Amoli Larijani, the Expediency Council Chairman, heads of the legislative and judicial branches of Iranian government, members of the Expediency Council, some jurists of the Guardian Council, the acting Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF), the Deputy Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, to review the bill for the accession of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism (UN CFT Convention 1999).

In this session, the report of joint commission of the the Expediency Council was submitted within the framework of the respect. Then, the representative of the Guardian Council expressed the Council's objections to the CFT membership.

