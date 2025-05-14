Expediency Council approves Palermo bill conditionally

After holding three meetings in the council and five meetings in the Joint Commission, the Expediency Discernment Council conditionally agreed to Iran's accession to the Palermo Convention, Spokesman for the Expediency Council (EC) Mohsen Dehnavi announced.

In a post on his X account, the spokesman wrote that the Guardian Council, which vets parliament's legislations in Iran, had previously approved the bill.

Iran has accepted this convention within the framework of its constitution and domestic laws, he said, investigating the issue of joining the Convention on the Suppression of the Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) will be on the agenda of the upcoming meetings of the Expediency Discernment Council.

The United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, adopted by General Assembly resolution 55/25 of November 15, 2000, is the main international instrument in the fight against transnational organized crime.

Iran’s conditional accession to the Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and the Palermo Convention) will be discussed in the Expediency Discernment Council meeting next week.

The Iranian parliament has approved the Palermo and the CFT. Still, Iran's Guardian Council, responsible for vetting parliament legislation, has refused to ratify them, citing the need for some amendments.

According to the Iranian constitution, if the Parliament and the Guardian Council cannot agree on a case, it is passed up to the Expediency Council for a decision.

