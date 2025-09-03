Iran Parliament backs progress of missile, defense industries

The statement praised the achievements of Iranian defense experts as a symbol of the nation’s scientific and industrial capabilities, reinforcing Iran’s proactive stance against regional security challenges and foreign interference. It highlighted the military’s success in countering recent aggression by Israel, demonstrating Iran’s resilience.

Members of Parliament outlined several key priorities:

Innovation and Youth Engagement: Emphasizing technological innovation and the role of young, skilled scientists in advancing defense capabilities, in line with the Leader's directives.

Strategic Defense Development: Related bodies are urged to strengthen missile power, air defense, cyber capabilities, and other defense sectors, in accordance with the Seventh Development Plan.

Welfare of Armed Forces Personnel: Improving the living conditions of active and retired military personnel who play a central role in national defense.

Funding and Resources: Ensuring timely and full provision of resources and budget allocations to reinforce the country’s defense infrastructure.

The statement concluded by reaffirming Parliament’s full support for the Armed Forces and the government in pursuing advanced defense and military capabilities.

MNA/