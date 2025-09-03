Ghalibaf urges Muslims to prevent Israel killing machine

Delivering speech at the open session of the Iranian Parliment on Wednesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, " The Unity Week and birthday of the great Prophet (PBUH) is an opportunity to reread the main message of Islam, which is brotherhood, morality and justice. In the light of the Prophet's name and memory, the Islamic nation must rely on commonalities and be united against enemies

Stating that this unity is not a political tactic but a religious and strategic necessity for the honor of the Islamic Ummah and overcoming the enemies, Ghalibaf clarified, "Today, the main example of unity must emerge in the fight against the Zionist regime as the greatest evil."

"Muslims must condemn the crimes and genocide in Gaza unanimously and without stuttering, and Muslim governments must follow the people and take practical measures to stop the Zionist killing machine," he said.

