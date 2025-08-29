E3's move to affect Iran interactions with IAEA

Speaking during Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari reacted to France, Germany and the UK's illegal move to reimpose sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.

This action of the three European countries is an illegal, immoral and completely politicized act that took place under the pressure of the United States and the Zionist regime, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari said, expressing regret that the E3 have become Zionist proxy forces and act for them.

This decision definitely has consequences and will affect the process of Iran's interactions with the International Atomic Energy Agency and will also affect international security, he warned.

The cleric went on to say that this move is a big scandal for the West and Europe, but nothing important will happen to Iran.

Iran may face Problems, he said and added that Iran has always been under sanctions.

At the same time, he noted that Iran has never been defeated by sanctions, but has made an opportunity out of them.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to Iran's regional influence and international connections and said, "Today, Iran's requests and relations with big countries like China and Russia are much wider

RHM/6573578