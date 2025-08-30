Ambassador briefs on Pres. Pezeshkian's visit to China

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Beijing, Abdolareza Rahmani-Fazli, explained about President Masoud Pezeshkian's upcoming trip to China to attend the SCO Summit, saying that, "The participation of the President and the relevant ministers in this summit is a sign of the very cordial and constructive relationship between Iran and China."

"Given its importance, the SCO Summit is attended by all the leaders of the SCO and SCO+ member states; 10 are observer members and 10 are secretaries-general of regional and international organizations, including the Secretary-General of the United Nations," the Iranian ambassador said.

"We have participated in all meetings and summits as an active and effective member. Ministers and even the head of the judiciary, as well as the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Energy, etc., all participated in these meetings."

"This year, about 100 committees and meetings were held in China on various issues, so the visit of our country's president has a certain impact on the final meeting that is held at the end of each period, because important decisions are approved there and can be effective and important," Rahamani Fazli added.

"In addition to those meetings, the president will hold bilateral meetings, including a meeting with the Russian president. There will also be some visits; he will travel to Beijing and participate in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the victory of World War II and China's victory over Japan, which includes a military parade and an exhibition of the latest modern technologies in the military field," he further explained.

"Therefore, the participation of the President and relevant ministers in the upcoming SCO meeting is an indication of the very cordial and constructive relationship between Iran and China," he further asserted.

MNA/ISN1404060804648