US flag at White House flown at half-mast

However, the reason for the half-mast flags is an announcement made by Trump himself.

US flag seen at half-mast at White House

On Aug 30, several users on X claimed that the United States flag at the White House was flown at ‘half-mast’. This, combined with reports of US President Donald Trump skipping his cabinet meeting and claims that he has not been seen for ‘several’ days, made phrases like ‘It Happened’ and ‘Trump is Dead’ trend. However, the reason for flags flying at half-mast is completely different.

Why are flags flown in half-mast or half-staff?

Flying a flag at half-mast means lowering it to about the middle of the flagpole to express grief, respect, or mourning—typically following a death or major tragedy. Originating from naval customs, it symbolises a nation's sorrow, often after the passing of important leaders or during days of remembrance. Traditionally, the flag isn’t placed exactly halfway down, but slightly above, to symbolically leave room for the “invisible flag of death” above it.

