Iran, Hungary review 100 years of diplomatic relations

On the 100th anniversary of Iran-Hungary diplomatic relations, Foreign Ministers Abbas Araghchi and Peter Szijjarto affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

In a telephone conversation on Friday, Szijjarto congratulated Iran and expressed Hungary’s dedication to expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Araghchi, for his part, emphasized Iran’s interest in fostering relationships based on mutual respect and the potential for further collaboration with Hungary.

The top diplomat warned of the consequences of the illegal, unjustified, and irresponsible action of the three European countries to pressure the Iranian nation by threatening to reinstate the cancelled UN Security Council resolutions.

He stressed Iran’s right to respond, noting that this action has severely distorted Europe’s credibility and position as a negotiating party and created deep doubts about the real intentions of these countries.

RHM/