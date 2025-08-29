Ansar Allah PM reportedly killed in Israeli airstrike

Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi, the prime minister of the government created in the territories controlled by the Ansar Allah movement was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Thursday, a Yemeni source close to the al-Rahawi family told Sputnik.

"Israeli fighter jets bombed a house in the Haddah neighborhood south of Sanaa, killing four people, including the prime minister … and several of his associates. Others were wounded," the source claimed.

The source added that the Ansar Allah movement is preparing to announce the death of al-Rahawi, who was appointed prime minister of the new government on August 10 last year.

Last night, a Yemeni Ansarullah official denied the Israeli regime's claim that the commanders of the Yemeni army were targeted in the Thursday airstrikes.

The Israeli regime's military attacked the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Thursday. Following the airstrikes, Israeli regime media claimed that the commanders of the Ansarullah government-led military were targted.

The Israeli military said in a statement that its forces on Thursday struck a military target in the area of Sanaa. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

However, a Yemeni official Nasr al-Din Amer denied reports in Israeli media that the strike had targeted the Yemeni commanders, including the defence minister and chief of staff.

MNA/