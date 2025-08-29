Polish F-16 crashes during airshow rehearsal

A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed Thursday during a rehearsal for an airshow in Radom, central Poland, killing a Polish Army pilot. Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, confirmed the news and expressed grief over a "great loss for the Air Force."

In a viral video of the crash, the jet is seen performing a barrel-roll aerobatic manoeuvre before dropping to the ground, where it exploded and turned into a fireball. The jet, engulfed in fire, skidded on the runway for a few meters, NDTV reported.

Aircraft crashed into the runway around 1730 GMT and damaged it. The Radom Airshow planned for the weekend has been cancelled.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1730 GMT that is 11 pm IST. The accident involved an aircraft from the 31st Tactical Air Base near Poznan, said the General Command of the Armed Forces. No bystander suffered any injury, they added.

MNA/