Ukrainian air force pilot killed in MiG-29 crash

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed during the landing approach after completing a combat mission, the Ukrainian Air Force reported. The pilot of the fighter jet killed.

The causes and circumstances of the crash are being established, KYIV POST reported. 

The Air Force has yet to divulge information about where the aircraft crashed or flew its mission.

The MiG-29 (NATO reporting name: Fulcrum) is a twin-engine fighter aircraft designed in the Soviet Union.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine had several dozen MiG-29 fighters but some have been lost in combat over the past three and a half years.

The Soviet-era aircraft continue to play a crucial role on multiple fronts, not only striking ground targets but also regularly intercepting Russian Shahed drones during attacks on Ukraine, the report added.

