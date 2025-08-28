Europeans write to UNSC to trigger snapback mechanism

In a letter penned to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the European Union announced that it would activate the snapback mechanism against the Islamic Republic of Iran to reimpose UN sanctions against Iran.

The trio, known as the E3, said in a statement they had decided to trigger the so-called snapback mechanism before they lose the ability in mid-October to restore sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear accord with world powers, Reuters news agency reported.

The European trio have given Iran 30 days to give in to their pressures.

This is while Tehran has warned that the activation of the mechanism would be a declaration of war and could cut the cooperation with the International Atmoic Energy Agency (IAEA).

MNA