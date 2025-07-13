North Korea’s Kim reaffirms unconditional support for Russia

Kim made the remarks Saturday during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the North Korean resort city of Wonsan, according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), according to Anadolu Agency.

The meeting addressed a broad range of views between the two countries' leaders on key issues to protect shared core interests and enhance cooperation across various areas.

Kim “reaffirmed that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) is willing to unconditionally support all measures taken by the Russian leadership in relation to the fundamental resolution of the Ukrainian situation,” in accordance with the North Korea-Russia mutual defense treaty, said KCNA.

He also said the two countries “share the same views on all strategic issues in a manner befitting the level of their alliance,” noting that it demonstrates the high strategic level established between the two nations.

KCNA reported separately on a statement from the previous day's strategic dialogue between North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui and Lavrov, where the two countries reaffirmed the "unwavering" commitment to strengthening long-term strategic ties through the mutual treaty.

Russia expressed "firm opposition" to efforts denying North Korea's "current status" and pledged support for Pyongyang's national security. In return, North Korea offered unconditional backing for Russia’s actions in Ukraine, the statement said.

Lavrov arrived Friday at the Wonsan Airport, where a new coastal tourist zone officially opened July 1.

The Russian minister arrived in China from North Korea on Sunday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers’ meeting on July 15.

MNA