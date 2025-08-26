Trump believes US can build 'great relationship' with China

"We're going to have a great relationship with China. It's happening. You see it, it's happening," the American leader said in response to reporters’ questions at the start of his meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House, TASS reported.

At the same time, Trump expressed confidence that Washington holds advantages allowing it to secure favorable outcomes in various ongoing discussions with Beijing, primarily on trade issues. "They have some cards. We have incredible cards, but I don't want to play those cards. If I played those cards that would destroy China. I'm not going to play those cards," he claimed.

MNA/