Iran denounces Israeli attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza

Baghaei denounced the heinous Israeli crime on attacking Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, which was the only active hospital in southern the enclave.

Referring to the martyrdom of at least 20 patients, medical staff, and also five journalists following Israeli brutal attack, the Iranian diplomat described it as a heinous war crime that is being designed and carried out by the Zionist regime in line with its sinister plan to genocide the Palestinians and with the intention of destroying Palestine as a nation and identity.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman termed the continued inaction of the international organizations and human rights advocates towards the gross violations of human rights and humanitarian law in Gaza Strip and the West Bank “shameful”, emphasizing the legal and moral responsibility of all governments to stop the genocide and punish the Nazi and racist Zionist criminals.

The arms suppliers and political supporters of the occupying regime of Israel, especially the United States, must be held accountable by the international community for being an accomplice in the heinous crimes committed by the criminal Israeli regime against the Palestinian people

Earlier on Monday, an Israeli attack on Nasser Hospital Complex in Khan Younis killed and wounded several journalists.

The attack was carried out by a suicide drone.

It targeted the upper parts of Nasser Hospital, including the roof where a couple of journalists were standing.

