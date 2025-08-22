At least 18 killed, dozens injured in Colombia attack

Six people died and more than 60 were injured after a car bomb exploded on a busy street in the western city of Cali in Colombia, according to authorities, BBC reported.

Earlier on Thursday, a separate drone attack against a police helicopter killed at least 12 people in a rural area outside the northwestern city of Medellin.

The attacks, attributed to different dissident factions of the now defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc) group, pose fresh challenges to Colombia's fragile peace processes ahead of elections next year, the report added.

MA/PR